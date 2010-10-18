Firebug?: Two more arsons reported in Canton over the weekend

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - Stark County seems to have a firebug on their hands again. Over the weekend, two more arsons were reported.

One was at an abandoned home Sunday just three blocks away from the arson reported on Thursday at a nearby garage.

Saturday, fire was set to an adjoining house on Endrow Avenue N.E.

In nearby Tuscarawas County, investigators are still searching for whoever torched a Flea Market in Strasburg.

Several other businesses also burned down last week in Stark County.

There's a five-thousand dollar reward for anyone with information that leads to a tip, if you have info call the State Fire Marshall's Office.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.