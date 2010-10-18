Justin Bieber accused of hitting 12-year-old

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter
BRITISH COLUMBIA (WOIO) - Pop musical artist Justin Bieber is reportedly being investigated for assault!
A 12-year-old boy claims Bieber hit him while playing a game of laser tag in British Columbia over the weekend.
TMZ reports Bieber was getting called names and was cornered by several teens.
Sources say Bieber accidentally nudged the kid while trying to get away.
Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.