Justin Bieber accused of hitting 12-year-old

BRITISH COLUMBIA (WOIO) - Pop musical artist Justin Bieber is reportedly being investigated for assault!

A 12-year-old boy claims Bieber hit him while playing a game of laser tag in British Columbia over the weekend.

TMZ reports Bieber was getting called names and was cornered by several teens.

Sources say Bieber accidentally nudged the kid while trying to get away.

