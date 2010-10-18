Frozen veggies recalled due to shards of glass in packaging

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

OHIO (WOIO) - A new consumer alert this week for pea lovers.

Some frozen vegetables may have shards of glass in them!

The packages of peas effected were distributed only to Kroger grocery and Walmart stores nationwide.

They include Great Value brand, 12 ounce steamed sweet peas and mixed steamed vegetables.

No injuries have been reported.

Customers can return products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.