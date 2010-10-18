Safe Side: Ashtabula High's superintendent places school on lockdown amid weekend fight

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

ASHTABULA, OH (WOIO) - Ashtabula High School placed on lockdown for about an hour and a half Monday morning.

According to the superintendent, there was a large fight this weekend at a party, which carried over into Sunday.

This morning, the principal sensed the tension and once students got to their first period class, she put the school in lockdown.

She then brought the six alleged ringleaders into her office suspending several and letting the others go home.

The school was let out of lock-down around 9:45AM.

There was no fight at school no weapons found, but the principal wanted to be safe.

