South Euclid Police report attempted abduction

SOUTH EUCLID, OH (WOIO) -Police are investigating an attempted child abduction late last week.

The incident happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. on Argonne Road.

Police say three kids were playing in their front yard when the driver of a red work type van pulled up and asked them to get in the van.

The kids, ages 9,6 and 2 ran screaming into their house.

The driver of the van then fled. He is described as a white man with short goldish hair and a goatee, about 50-years old and 6 feet tall.

The mother of the three children is angry.

"I feel like we were violated these are our children part of our family and for someone to come in and pick-- i'll take them that makes me angry," said Amber Quigley.

The suspect remains on the loose.

