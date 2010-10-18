Kids Hurt: Five children injured in head-on collision

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after five kids were injured in a head-on collision Monday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30AM at North Main Street and Cuyahoga Falls Avenue.

19 Action News has learned that a Buick Rendezvous and Kia collided. Besides the five children, one adult was also rushed to the hospital.

No word on conditions at this time.

Five kids injured in a head-on crash.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.