Time Check: Cleveland predicts increased 911 response time in wake of trauma center closure

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson held a Monday morning meeting to discuss ambulance response times in the wake of the Cleveland Clinic closing trauma centers at Lakewood and Huron Hospitals.

The Clinic announced plans to consolidate four level II trauma centers into two last week. Trauma centers at Huron Hospital and Lakewood Hospital will close and be combined with Hillcrest Hospital and Fairview Hospital. MetroHealth Hospital will remain the only level I trauma center in Greater Cleveland.

The city is predicting an increased response times for 911 citywide. Cleveland EMS ambulances will be out of location an average of 45 minutes per transport.

19 Action News has learned Metro already gets the highest number of EMS transports. Metro is now expected to get more and have overcrowding in ambulance bays due to travel time.

The city believes patients may die due to the closure of Huron Hospital's trauma center.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.