Ca$h Call: Judge rules Jimmy Dimora, not taxpayers, must pay for corruption trial lawyers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A judge makes a ruling against indicted Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora. The scandal-ridden commissioner wanted taxpayers to foot his legal defense bill.

The judge says taxpayers will not pay for his defense, at least for now. The ruling also suggests the government allow Dimora to mortgage his house, which is worth more than $400,000.

Last month, Dimora filed paperwork asking taxpayers to pay for his defense. An expense that could be hundreds of thousands of dollars.

This, after his attorneys claimed he couldn't pay their bill. The government has frozen his assets and there is a heavy work load tied to Dimora's 2011 corruption trial. Thousands of hours of tape to review and a mountain of documents.

Dimora is unable to access his public employee's pension, and the bank won't give him any money on his house because if he's convicted, they will take it. Because Dimora didn't cut a deal with prosecutors and had to be indicted, experts tell 19 Action News the government won't be in a mood to cut him much slack.

"The United States Attorney's Office doesn't do a whole lot of bargaining," said Jonathan Witmer-Rich of CSU Marshall College of Law. "They often, you know, when they bring an indictment they think they have a case and they you know they aren't interested in an enormous amount of bargaining."

Dimora's filing also says he'll be unemployed at the end of the year. He claims that because of the publicity, his wife and college-educated son can't find work to help him.

