Still no charges against couple accused of murdering young father celebrating his birthday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Charges have yet to be filed against the Lorain couple accused of stabbing a man to death in the Flats over the weekend.

The deadly attack happened early Sunday morning at Earth Nightclub on the West Bank.

Kevin Ghee was downtown to celebrate his 25th birthday when witnesses say he got into a fight with 33-year-old Clifton Robinson and 31-year-old Lydia Nord.

Police tell 19 Action News the couple waited for the young father to leave the club, and then attacked.

Both were arrested in Oberlin just hours after Ghee's murder.

