Is Dennis Kucinich in jeopardy of losing his longtime Congressional seat?

(WOIO) - Election day is fast approaching, and most eyes have been firmly fixed on the hotly contested gubernatorial and senatorial races.

But a longtime Congressman might be in trouble. According to a new poll, Dennis Kucinich is currently locked in a very close battle with his opponent, Peter Corrigan. [Click HERE for poll results]

A 19 Action News camera crew received a cold shoulder when trying to get a response from Kucinich's camp about the recent poll.

The results of the poll posted on weeklystandard.com not what "anyone" would expect.

The poll says the seven term congressman is only ahead by four percent, going on to read he could lose by a 3 to 2 margin.

On the other side, his opponent was real easy to catch up with and real pleased.

"It's really not that surprising...we've kind being seeing this undercurrent for along time." said Peter Corrigan, 10th District Congressional candidate.

Corrigan feels its simply about people wanting change.

Kucinich not being available to talk about it is a sort of change in itself.

