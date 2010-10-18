REWARD: Firebug sought in string of Tuscarawas, Stark County arson fires

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Investigators are still searching for the firebug who torched a number of devastating blazes last week.

The Garver Store Flea Market in Strasburg, Tuscarawas County erupted in flames late Wednesday night. The building is on the national registry for historic landmarks and was built in the 1800s.

The fire chief tells 19 Action News crews had to use so much water, they had to get it from the Tuscarawas River. A total of 19 crews helped contain the fire early Thursday morning.

A short time later in Stark County, two Brewster businesses went up in flames within minutes of each other. The first fire was at Jer's Pizza Shop and the other was at JB's General Store. The businesses are just one mile apart and have been abandoned for over a year. Crews quickly contained both blazes.

Another fire in Beach City at a church on 93rd and Main. The Sanctuary of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church only suffered smoke damage, but the church's porch and storage area were ruined.

Luckily, no one was hurt in any of the intentionally sparked blazes.

A $5,000 dollar reward is bringing in tips, but no one has been arrested at this time. If you have any information, please call the State Fire Marshall's Office at 1-800-589-2728.

