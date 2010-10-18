Offensive: Students spew anti-gay slurs at rival high school football game

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

EASTLAKE, OH (WOIO) - Video posted on you tube is getting plenty of views. Video shot at the Eastlake North vs. Willoughby South football game shows Eastlake fans shouting "powder blue f ------ (usually used against gays)."

Eastlake North wears black and orange and Willoughby wears blue and white.

The schools are in the same school district, Willoughby Eastlake.

The Eastlake North High School principal, Jen Chauby, was at the game and heard the offensive chant.

She had it stopped immediately.

Since there were more than 400 students at the game and it would be impossible to punish everybody.

Parents on both sides of the field were shocked and upset to hear about the insensitive chanting.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.