Wanted Man: Reward offered for information on dangerous fugitive

(WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Omar Williams.

Williams is wanted by the U.S. Marshals on a homicide charge stemming from Orlando, Florida. On 4/4/2008 in Seminole County Florida, Williams shot and killed Anthony Flager at close range in the head in front of eye witnesses and calmly walked away. Williams then fled to the Rochester, New York area to hide with family members. Over the course of this past year, new information has surfaced and it is believed that Williams may be hiding in the Cleveland and traveling back and forth to Rochester.

Williams is a 28-year-old black male standing approximately 5'10", and weighing 175 pounds. He has black and has brown eyes. Williams has been using the alias "Manny." Williams is believed to be hiding in the southern suburbs of Cleveland, most notably the cities of Parma, Parma Heights and Brookpark. Williams has been seen recently entering different apartment buildings on the 11000 block of East Huffman Road in Parma Heights. Williams is believed to be staying possibly with an uncle.

If you have any information in reference to Omar Williams, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.