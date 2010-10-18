Bank Job: Cops search for thug who robbed Vermillion bank

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

VERMILLION, OH (WOIO) - Police in Vermillion looking for the thug who robbed a Liberty Avenue bank Monday afternoon.

It happened at the 5/3 Bank around 1PM.

The thug passed a note to the tell, demanding cash. He's described as a white man in his mid-20s, 5'10" tall, 165 pounds. The loser was wearing a knit cap and Cavs jersey.

After getting an unknown amount of money, the suspect fled in a dark red Pontiac Aztec with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is urged to call Vermillion Police at 550-967-6116 or FBI at 216-522-1400.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.