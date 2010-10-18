Police: Former NFL star Junior Seau drives car off cliff

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Former Charger Junior Seau is recovering at a local hospital, after driving his car off a cliff in Carlsbad Monday morning following an early morning arrest.

Seau was arrested just after midnight on domestic violence charges. He was taken into custody at his Oceanside house, which he shares with his girlfriend. Early reports indicate she was not seriously injured.

Seau was taken to the Vista Detention Center and was released early Monday morning. Sometime after his release, Seau drove his vehicle off a cliff in Carlsbad. A witness said that he was seen driving about 70 miles per hour and made no attempt to brake or slow down.

