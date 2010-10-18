East Cleveland mayor responds to decision to close hospital trauma center

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson held a Monday morning meeting to discuss ambulance response times in the wake of the Cleveland Clinic closing trauma centers at Lakewood and Huron Hospitals.

Time Check: Cleveland predicts increased 911 response time in wake of trauma center closure

EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The decision to close Huron Level II trauma center is not sitting well with many people, including East Cleveland mayor, Gary Norton.

Norton released a memo Monday afternoon, voicing his concern and the fear of closing a trauma center for one farther away.

Norton, along with Cleveland council members and East Cleveland council oppose the closing.

The East Cleveland mayor and the group of opposers plan to take their fight to Huron Hospital Tuesday.

The Cleveland Clinic is closing its trauma centers at Lakewood and Huron hospitals.

It's consolidating the units into Fairview and Hillcrest hospitals.

