Plea: Former ODOT worker pleads guilty in felony case

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County prosecutors announced a former Ohio Department of Transportation worker pleads guilty to 14 felony charges.

66 year old Dennis Kratochvil admits to one court of attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, among other things.

The former District 12 manager is also accused of trading state contracts for free fishing trips and strippers.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 7, 2010.

Kratochvil faces a maximum of 73 years in prison.

