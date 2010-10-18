Day Off: South Euclid takes furlough day due to budget cuts

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - This Friday, October 22 will be a furlough day in South Euclid.

Due to budget cuts, the city's municipal buildings and offices will be closed.

Emergency services and trash pickup will still be up and running.

South Euclid Municipal Court will remain in session.

