Cop Talk: Cleveland Police to educate residents during Citizen's Academy

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police Chief Michael McGrath announced today that the Division of Police will conduct Citizen Police Academy class beginning Tuesday, October 19, 2010. The seven week informational course, sponsored by the city of Cleveland, meets weekly from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and is designed to provide participants insight into the nature of police work.

The free course will be held each Tuesday at the Merrick House located at 1050 Starkweather Ave. The class size is limited to 30 students.

Information and registration forms are available at each of the five neighborhood police districts. Applications can be submitted by telephone by calling the Bureau of Community Policing at 216.623.5080 or can be mailed to:

Cleveland Division of Police

Bureau of Community Policing

2001 Payne Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44114