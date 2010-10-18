Lakewood voted Best Suburb by Scene Magazine

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Scene Magazine's Best Of issue hit the streets last week and Lakewood was voted Best Suburb by Scene readers. Citing Lakewood as diverse, culturally rich and unpretentious, they equated Lakewood to a charming, college town.

"Thanks to the Scene Magazine readers for voting us Best Suburb," said Mayor Ed FitzGerald. "Those of us who live in Lakewood know how wonderful Lakewood is but it is certainly nice to get recognition throughout the region. Lakewood has recently been recognized as the Coolest Place Worth A Visit, Best Place To Raise Your Family and One of the Best Places To Buy An Old House. We now add Best Suburb to the list of honors."

Lakewood also received the Best Public Skate Park designation. "When It comes to rails, ledges and ramps of Lakewood's public skate park, you won't find any treacherous rough asphalt or rickety portable ramps-these obstacles are all smooth and heavy-duty concrete build for the strong haul," states Scene Magazine. According to the Lakewood Skaters Association, skaters come from Ashland to Sandusky to visit the Lakewood Skate Park.

