Bathtub Recall announced Tuesday

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission in cooperation with the firm named below, today announced a voluntary recall of the following consumer product. Consumers should stop using recalled products immediately unless otherwise instructed. It is illegal to resell or attempt to resell a recalled consumer product.

Name of Product: Bathtub Subs

Units: About 34,000 units

Importer: Munchkin Inc, of North Hills, Calif.

Hazard: The intake valve on the bottom of the submarine toy can suck up loose skin, posing laceration hazard to children.

Incidents/Injuries: CPSC and the company are aware of 19 incidents of lacerations to boys' genital area. One of the incidents required medical attention.

Description: This recall involves battery-operated bathtub submarine toys. The toy is yellow, has a smiling face, turquoise windows, an orange propeller and an orange periscope that turns the toy on and off. The intake valve has a water pump that sucks in water to propel the submarine. The toy is intended for use by children during bath time.

Sold at: Mass merchandise retail stores nationwide and children's stores nationwide from November 2009 through September 2010 for about $7.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and contact Munchkin for instructions on how to return the product for a free replacement toy.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Munchkin at (877) 242-3134 anytime or visit the company's website

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.