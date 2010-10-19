Circus Time: The Circus hits Cleveland, parades animals through downtown

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Early bird commuters coming into downtown Cleveland Tuesday morning may have had to look twice at what was coming towards them on E. 9th Street.

The Ringling Bros. Animal Walk occurred just after 6:30 a.m. from the Muni-Lot to Quicken Loans arena. The animals were walked through downtown to their temporary home at the "Q" for this week's Circus.

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus will kickoff Wednesday, October 20th and run through Monday, Oct. 25th.

SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2010 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21, 2010 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22, 2010-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23, 2010 11:30a.m., 3:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010 11:30 am., 3:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25, 2010 7:30 p.m.

