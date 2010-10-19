Innerbelt Bridge work scheduled for Tuesday

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - On Tuesday, October 19 and through approximately October 29, crews on behalf of HDR Inc. will close one lane of I-90 east and/or westbound over the Innerbelt Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in order to perform the yearly inspection of the structure.

On Tuesday, October 19 crews will also close the W. 14th Street ramp to I-90 eastbound during the same timeframe.

Heavy truck traffic is no longer restricted, however it is suggested that trucks in the eastbound direction remain detoured via I-490 eastbound and I-77 northbound in order to increase traffic flow efficiencies.

Steel repairs will continue through the summer of 2011. Tentative completion date: summer 2011.

Construction of a new westbound bridge is expected to begin in early 2011. Substantial completion of the new bridge is expected by the fall of 2013, the entire project is expected to be complete by summer 2014.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.