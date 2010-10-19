Day 2: Parking Lot Attendant's murder trial continues Tuesday

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Trial continues Tuesday for Matthew Warmus.

Warmus is charged with murdering parking lot attendant David Williams before a cavs game in April.

Jury selection began Monday. Tuesday, jurors are scheduled to view the crime scene and then hear opening statements.

Warmus has been under house arrest and out on a one million dollar bond.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.