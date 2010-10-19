Listen Up: Cleveland, East Cleveland city officials to protest trauma center closure

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Officials from East Cleveland and Cleveland will hold a press conference at Huron Hospital protesting the closing of Huron Hospital's Trauma Center.

An East Cleveland firefighter who was shot during a home invasion will also be there.

Jonathan Alexander was shot this past May and says he is alive today because he was only five minutes away from the Huron Trauma Center.

Once Huron Hospital closes its Trauma Center, patients will be sent to MetroHealth Medical Center or Hillcrest in Mayfield Heights.

Cleveland officials say this will drive up ambulance response times eastside and westside.

The Cleveland Clinic says the population's dropping and it can't keep enough surgeons at Huron.

