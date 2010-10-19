Liar, Liar: Loser makes up elaborate story before assaulting, carjacking women at gas station

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Around 9:30 Monday night, two women getting gas at a gas station in the 400 block of South Maple Street were robbed of their 1996 Ford Ranger Pickup truck.

The suspect, 27-year-old Eric J. Floyd, approached the victims as they were getting gas and offered them a hundred dollars for a ride because someone was trying to kill him.

Floyd then jumped into the truck and pushed the passenger out of the truck. He then attempted to drive away after hitting both women. The victims sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene by paramedics.

Floyd then drove off with the truck. Responding officers observed Floyd and the truck traveling on East Market Street and Spruce Street. Floyd pulled up next to the officers and told the officers to follow him to the police station. Floyd then drove off at a high rate of speed with the officers pursuing him. Floyd pulled up in front of the police station, jumped out of the truck and laid down on the pavement. The officers took Floyd into custody without further incident.

Floyd told the officers that he did "six bills worth" of powdered cocaine. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment before being booked into the Summit County Jail. Floyd was charged with Auto Theft, Aggravated Robbery, Failure to Comply with Police Orders and two counts of Felonious Assault.

