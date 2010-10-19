Keep It Open: Clinic to keep Huron's trauma center open until January amid closure protests

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - New developments in the fight to save the trauma center at Cleveland Clinic's Huron Hospital.

Cleveland City Hall spoke out on Monday and just hours ago, East Cleveland voiced concern over the closure, too.

A firefighter spoke in support of the trauma center, saying the center saved his life when he got shot. Meantime, 19 Action News has learned the center won't close this month.

Many government leaders echo the firefighter's same sentiment - all saying keep Huron Hospital's trauma center open for good.

The Cleveland Clinic plans to close the trauma center and take cases to Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights.

Complaints are rushing in that will make response times too long. Firefighter Jonathan Alexander says Huron saved him after he walked in on a burglary and got shot.

"I was shot laying in my grass that morning I know that if it wasn't for Huron being as close as it was that I would've perished," said Alexander. "I had internal injuries.'

Cleveland's mayor has set up a one on one meeting with the head of the Clinic to argue his case.

Meanwhile, the Clinic confirmed it expects to keep Huron's trauma center open at least until January. The center's accreditation is expiring this month, but the Cleveland Clinic plans to get recertified in a matter of days.

All this comes as a 19 Action News investigation revealed some Cleveland top priority ambulance calls already get held for more than 30 minutes.

