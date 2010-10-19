$weet Dough: CrimeStoppers puts up reward for information in Pizza Hut robbery, shooting

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - New information in the robbery of a suburban pizza shop left a worker shot and wounded.

CrimeStoppers is putting up reward money along with a new description of the getaway car. Earlier this month, crooks robbed the Pizza Hut in Garfield Heights. A delivery worker was shot in the leg.

After talking with multiple witnesses, investigators now believe the bad guys got away in a light-colored or silver SUV or mini-van.

If you can help crack this case, call CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463. You don't have to give your name and you could get a reward.

