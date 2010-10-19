Clifton Robinson sentenced to life in prison for the death of 25-year-old Kevin Ghee, II

Clifton Robinson was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison with parole eligibility after 16 years.

On October 17, 2010, outside of the Earth Night Club on Old River Road in Cleveland, Robinson, 34, of Oberlin, stabbed Kevin Ghee, II, 25, of Warrensville Heights, killing him. Robinson also stabbed 24-year-old Dorain Williams from Cleveland, who was trying to stop Robinson from leaving the scene.

Robinson's co-defendant Lydia Nord, 32, of Oberlin, transported Robinson from the scene of the murder to their home in Oberlin.

On August 5, 2011, Nord pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing justice. She also agreed to testify against Robinson at trial. Her sentencing is set for January 27, 2012.

Robinson was convicted last month, after a seven day trial, of murder, felonious assault, and aggravated assault.

