Drunk Punk: Emotions run high as repeat drunk driver admits role in deadly crash

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A repeat drunk driver pleaded guilty to a deadly accident during an emotional court appearance on Tuesday morning.

Police say Jeffrey Yaeger was driving drunk in August of 2008 when he hit and killed 46-year-old Joseph Lovano and seriously injured 27-year-old Darcye Houska on State Road in Parma.

Yaeger was trying to avoid a DUI checkpoint when he slammed into Lovano's motorcycle.

Just the sight of Yaeger walking into the courtroom was too much for Lovano's mother, Maria. She sobbed as the man who killed her son pleaded guilty.

"She lost a son," Lovano's brother, Sal, said of his mother. "He was a good man, my brother, nothing like this (Yaeger) guy."

Yaeger's attorney's claim he's a changed man. A claim that ran hollow to the Lovano family.

"Yeah, a changed man my (expletive). He's running all over town drinking. He's a changed man, all right," said Sal Lovano.

"They're angry and so would you be," said Julie Leggett of MADD. "I just don't understand why people don't think before they get behind the wheel of a car."

Yaeger has three prior DUI convictions. He will be sentenced on November 23rd.

