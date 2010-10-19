Hard Hits: NFL to suspend players for dangerous, flagrant hits

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - The NFL will immediately begin suspending players for dangerous and flagrant hits, particularly those involving helmets.

The league says it's not about changing rules, it's about enforcing the ones that are already in effect. So any illegal hits, and obviously the helmet-to-helmet blows are at the top of the list, are going to start earning suspensions.

The crackdown will start this weekend, but may include some of the hits that took place this past Sunday, including the blow on Cleveland's Mohamed Massaquoi by Steelers player James Harrison.

Late Tuesday, Harrison was fined $75K dollars by the league.

"You know, helmet-to-helmet contact, I can understand you laying down the law on that rule," said Browns Defensive Back Shelton Brown. "But a devastating hit, that's all judgement."

Browns Linebacker Blake Costanzo says pro football is a very rough game.

"Football is football," said Costanzo. "They pay guys in New York and all the refs to make those calls. We just play the game and however they see it that's how it's going to pay out. It was a good hit. We play football and it is what it is."

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.