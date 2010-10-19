Hollywood actor Tom Bosley dead at 83

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Well-known Hollywood actor Tom Bosley has died.

Best known for his role as Mister Cunningham in "Happy Days," Bosley reportedly died at his home in Palm Springs Tuesday morning, of heart failure, after a long battle with lung cancer.

He was best known as a loveable guy next door in dozens of film and television appearances.

Bosley demonstrated diverse acting skills over several decades on screen and on stage-- L.A. Theatre audiences saw him, in the Beauty and the Beast at the old Shubert Theatre in Century City.

Most recently, he was in this year's Jennifer Lopez comedy, The Back Up Plan.

Tom Bosley turned 83-years-old on October 1st.

