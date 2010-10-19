Elderly man killed in Parma Heights house fire

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: PARMA HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - An elderly man killed in a Parma Heights house fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Flames erupted at a home on Meadowbrook Drive just before 3PM.

A passer-by noticed the smoke and called 911.

A firefighter found the victim, 79-year-old John Ruschel - behind the home's front door.

The cause of the fire is accidental and was possibly caused by smoking.

