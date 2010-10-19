Work Death: Investigation underway after Akron man is fatally hit by fork lift while on the job

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

BARBERTON, OH (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office and the Barberton Police Department are investigating the death of a 52-year-old Akron man.

David Sekusky was working at Shaker's Auto Salvage and Towing on South Van Buren Avenue in Barberton when he was apparently hit by a fork lift.

Mr. Sekusky was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday morning.

An autopsy is planned for Wednesday.

