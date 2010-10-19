All Clear: Gas leak which caused partial evacuation at Waterford is sealed

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A gas leak at the Waterford Apartments which caused the evacuation of the west building has been capped.

The Akron Fire Department and Dominion East Ohio Gas Company capped the leak Tuesday afternoon and have since issued an all clear notice.

Residents are being told they can now return to the west, building 11, apartments, and traffic is open eastbound on Portage Trail at Akron-Peninsula Road.

Woodridge Public Schools has also been notified and those children remaining at the school will be bused to their homes at the Waterford Apartments.

