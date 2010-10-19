Advisory: Drivers beware...traffic alerts thru Friday and beyond

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Seems like we do one of these more often than not, but we've got another traffic alert for you.

Cedarwood Drive eastbound will be closed at Bradley Road on Wednesday October 20th, 2010 from 7:00am to 5pm. All traffic may enter Cedarwood Dr. from Detroit Rd.

Westchester Parkway will be closed to westbound traffic between Cahoon Road and Ranney Pkwy. on Thursday October 21st, 2010 from 7:30am to 5pm. Eastbound traffic on Westchester Pkwy. will be maintained.

Ranney Parkway will be closed to eastbound traffic between Bassett Road and Westchester Pkwy. on Friday October 22nd from 7:30 am to 5:00pm. Westbound traffic on Ranney Pkwy. will be maintained.

*UPDATED*I-90 Innerbelt Bridge between W. 14th St. and Ontario St., Cleveland

On Wednesday, October 20 and through approximately October 29, crews on behalf of HDR Inc. will close one lane of I-90 east and/or westbound over the Innerbelt Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in order to perform the yearly inspection of the structure.

On Wednesday, October 20 crews will also close the W. 14th Street ramp to I-90 eastbound during the same timeframe. Heavy truck traffic is no longer restricted, however it is suggested that trucks in the eastbound direction remain detoured via I-490 eastbound and I-77 northbound in order to increase traffic flow efficiencies. Steel repairs will continue through the summer of 2011. Tentative completion date: summer 2011.

Construction of a new westbound bridge is expected to begin in early 2011. Substantial completion of the new bridge is expected by the fall of 2013, the entire project is expected to be complete by summer 2014.

