Indicted: Robert W. Grigelaitis indicted for the murder of a Portage County real estate agent

PORTAGE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - The Portage County Grand Jury has returned a three count indictment against Robert W. Grigelaitis.

Grigelaitis is charged with Aggravated Murder.

He's accused of killing Andrew J. Vonstein September 20th. Vonstein's body was found the next day.

Grigelaitis fled but was eventually captured in North Carolina.

 He's locked up on a $2-million bond.

 

