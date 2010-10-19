Armed & Dangerous: Roman McCarty manhunt underway

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

GARRETTSVILLE, OH (WOIO)- Garrettsville Village Police Department need help in locating Roman McCarty.

The 20-year old has multiple arrest warrants through the Geauga County Sheriffs Office. They include Sexual Battery, Breaking and Entering, and Theft.

Cops tried to stop McCarty's car, even put stop sticks down, but he took off on foot.

It's believed that McCarty could be armed with a shotgun.

McCarty was last seen wearing a red bandana on his head, a tan Carhartt jacket, blue jeans and boots. McCarty is 5' 05", 150 lbs, with brown hair and gray eyes. His hair is cut short on the sides and he has slight facial hair.

McCarty should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone seeing or come into contact with McCarty is to take no action on their own. They should contact the Portage County Sheriffs Office at 330-296-5100, Crime Stoppers or their local law enforcement agency immediately.

