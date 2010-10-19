Disappeared: Huron Police are asking for your help to find a missing man

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

HURON, OH (WOIO) - The Huron Police Department is investigating a missing person complaint of a 21 year old Huron man.

Nathan R. Dickey was reported missing by friends on Sunday evening after not returning home after a night out with friends.

He was last seen walking from the area of I5's bar around 2am Sunday morning.

He is described as a white male, 5'08", 180lbs, brown short hair, green eyes, wearing black T-shirt, blue jeans, and black/white Nike shoes.

If you have any information, please contact the Huron Police Department at 419-433-4114.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.