Vigil: Family and friends demand answers after a man is gunned down near Shaker Square

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Family and friends gathered Tuesday night at the very spot a man was gunned down Sunday morning.

22-year-old Jeffrey Brown was shot near Drexmore and South Moreland, just one block south of Shaker Square.

Witnesses say he was standing on the corner when a gold Oldsmobile pulled up to him and two men got out and opened fired.

Jeffrey is described as being an innocent victim who was waiting for a bus early Sunday when he was killed.

"I was doing CPR until EMS came and they pronounced him dead."

Brown was on his way home from work and had no criminal record.

"My son wasn't a perfect son, but he was a good son. He was a son that wanted to get up and go to work. He was a son that wasn't afraid to go to work."



People assume the worst because the gunmen who jumped out of the car appear to have targeted him. But his friends say Jeffrey was clean.

"None of that. No drugs a working man. He went to work every day. He had a baby on the way, trying to do the right thing."



Brown worked at a restaurant inside the "Q".

The shooters remain on the loose. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers.

