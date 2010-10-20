Kids clothing, Dollar Tree flashlight recalls

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with the firm named below, today announced a voluntary recall of the following consumer product. Consumers should stop using recalled products immediately unless otherwise instructed. It is illegal to resell or attempt to resell a recalled consumer product.

Name of Product: Wolverine, Spider-Man and Iron Man 2 Projector Flashlights

Units: About 275,000

Retailer: Dollar Tree Stores Inc. of Chesapeake, Va.

Importer: Greenbrier International, Inc., of Chesapeake, Va.

Hazard: The flashlights can cause the batteries and/or bulb to overheat, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received three reports of incidents involving batteries overheating in the recalled flashlights. Reported incidents include a flashlight that melted and a flashlight battery that caught fire. No injuries have been reported.

Description: The recalled projector flashlights are about 6 1/2 inches in length and have the Wolverine, Spider-Man and Iron Man characters and names printed on them. The flashlights come with five extra mini discs that attach to the flashlight to project various images. The back of the packaging contains the number 16879-20012-003-1003 and UPC 6 39277 16879 5.

Sold at: Dollar Tree, Dollar Bill$, Dollar Tree $1 Stop, Deal$ and Dollar Tree Deal$ stores nationwide from August 2010 for about $1.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should take the recalled flashlights away from children immediately, remove and properly discard the batteries and return the flashlights to the store where purchased for a full refund.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Dollar Tree Stores Inc. at (800) 876-8077 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.dollartree.com

THE SECOND RECALL ANNOUNCED WEDNESDAY.....

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada, in cooperation with the firm named below, today announced a voluntary recall of the following consumer product. Consumers should stop using recalled products immediately unless otherwise instructed. It is illegal to resell or attempt to resell a recalled consumer product.

Name of Product: Infant's Overalls

Units: About 8,300 units in the United States and 2,000 in Canada

Distributor: Lollytogs Ltd., of New York, N.Y.

Hazard: The overalls have snaps that could come loose and pose a choking hazard to young children.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Description: This recall involves infants' Carhartt® overalls with style numbers GG8500 (100% cotton canvas) and GG8501 (100% cotton knit). The overalls were sold in brown or red in infant sizes 3, 6, 9, 12, 18 and 24 months. The Carhartt logo is sewn on the front of the garment and the style numbers can be found on the sewn-in label hanging from the sleeve.

Sold at: Retailers nationwide from February 2010 through July 2010 for about $25.

Manufactured in: India

Remedy: Consumers should immediately take the overalls away from children and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or store credit.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Lollytogs at (800) 637-9035 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.ltapparel.com