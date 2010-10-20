Priest to serve 1 day in prison for fibbing to the IRS

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Judgement day for a man of the cloth.

In July, Father Sam Cicconlini pleaded guilty to structuring financial transactions to evade reporting requirements and one count of making and subscribing a false tax return.

The 66-year-old priest was sentenced to one day behind bars, ordered to pay a $350,000 dollar fine and $3.5M in restitution on Wednesday.

Federal officials say in April of 2004, he told the IRS his personal income in 2003 was $101,064 when his actual income was $407,062.

After being released, Cicconlini will be on probation for three years.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.