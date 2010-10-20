Owner of killer bear in court for not keeping accurate records

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) - The owner of a killer bear was in court Wednesday morning.

Sam Mazzola appeared before a judge for a criminal case that does not have anything to do with the killer bear. Mazzola pleaded not guilty and posted a $500 bond.

The charge is failure to have accurate records that other animal investigators came across during the fatal attack investigation.

Mazzola owns an exotic animal sanctuary where one of the bears attacked and killed an animal trainer named Brent Kandra.

Mazzola is due back in court at the end of November.

