Fire Ball: Four hospitalized after flames erupt at Westside Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Flames erupted at a home on Cleveland's Westside in the predawn hours Wednesday morning.

Four people were rushed to the hospital and a number of animals remain missing, but the fire on West 65th Street could have been much worse if not for the watchful eye of a fast-thinking security guard.

The call came in around 4AM on West 65th near Lorain. A total of five adults were in the house - four were rushed to the hospital. The fifth person was not injured. No words on the conditions of those injured at this time.

A number of animals also in the house when the fire started. At least 14 cats, maybe more. Crews were able to rescue six of them, but there the other felines remain missing this hour.

The fire was brought to light by an alert security guard on patrol in the area.

"I was out doing security patrol, and I saw the smoke coming out of the house and I went down there and started shining my spotlight on the house and started yelling for everybody to get out of the house while I was calling 911 on my cell phone. Some people from the back came out and started yelling for the guy upstairs, who jumped out of the window," said Security guard Tim Taylor. "Two Cleveland police officers showed up and they tried to get everybody out of the house."

The fire department was able to control the flames in about an hour and a cause is still under investigation.

Investigators are also checking if the same house caught fire earlier this year.

