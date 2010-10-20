$2M Bond: Suspect accused of murdering young father pleads not guilty

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The man accused of stabbing a young father to death in the Flats last weekend was in court on Wednesday.

33-year-old Clifton Robinson pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder.

Cleveland Police say he killed 25-year-old Kevin Ghee outside the Earth Nightclub early Sunday morning.

Ghee was celebrating his birthday and is the father of a little girl.

A second suspect, 31-year-old Lydia Nord, was released pending further investigation.

Bond was set at $2M dollars. No word on Robinson's next court date at this time.

