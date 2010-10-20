First Year Results of Robotic DNA Testing to be Revealed

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter
RICHFIELD, OH (WOIO) - Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation (BCI) implemented the use of robotic technology in October 2009 to speed certain types of DNA testing results.
Leaders of BCI's Richfield lab have gathered information about the various law enforcement agencies that have made use of this technology, and the types of results they have received in this first year. BCI will join with several members of local law enforcement to discuss the use of robotic technology in DNA testing, and the ways BCI plans to expand its use in the coming year.
The work and processes that will be performed will be actual processes as would be performed on evidence. However, all actual evidence will be removed from the labs to enable visitor access to the lab without contamination concern.
WHO:
WHAT: News conference
WHEN: Wednesday, October 20, 2010 11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.WHERE: BCI Richfield4055 Highlander ParkwayRichfield, OH 44286 Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.