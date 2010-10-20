First Year Results of Robotic DNA Testing to be Revealed

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

RICHFIELD, OH (WOIO) - Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation (BCI) implemented the use of robotic technology in October 2009 to speed certain types of DNA testing results.

Leaders of BCI's Richfield lab have gathered information about the various law enforcement agencies that have made use of this technology, and the types of results they have received in this first year. BCI will join with several members of local law enforcement to discuss the use of robotic technology in DNA testing, and the ways BCI plans to expand its use in the coming year.

The work and processes that will be performed will be actual processes as would be performed on evidence. However, all actual evidence will be removed from the labs to enable visitor access to the lab without contamination concern.

WHO:

Richard Cordray, Ohio Attorney General

Sgt. Sammy Morris, Cleveland Division of Police

Capt. Rod Foley, Youngstown Police Department

Det. Sgt. Tom Parry, Youngstown Police Department

Sgt. Carl Gulas, Rocky River Police Department

Det. Ken Thompson, Rocky River Police Department

BCI forensic scientists

WHAT: News conference

WHEN: Wednesday, October 20, 2010 11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

WHERE: BCI Richfield

4055 Highlander Parkway

Richfield, OH 44286

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.