I Did It: Another player in Cuyahoga County corruption probe admits guilty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Another guilty plea in the widespread Cuyahoga County corruption probe.

Wednesday morning, Ronald Romanini pleaded guilty to bribing former County Auditor Frank Russo.

Romanini is the founder of Willoughby Supply.

Federal prosecutors say Russo met with Romanini at the Lourdes Shrine in Euclid and convinced him to say he contributed $10K to a fund for Russo's son, who died of cancer 14 years ago.

Romanini also loaned Russo $25K in exchange for hiring a relative.

He will be sentenced on January 5th, 2011.

