Testimony continues in parking lot murder trial

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Testimony resumes Wednesday in the parking lot attendant murder trial.

Matthew Warmus is accused of murdering parking lot attendant David Williams before a Cleveland Cavaliers game back in April.

In testimony Tuesday, prosecutors called Coroner Frank Miller to talk about the autopsy of David Williams.

Photos of the victim's gunshot wounds and the coroner's homicide ruling were shown.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.