Local superstar, Chef Michael Symon closing up shop

AVON LAKE, OH (WOIO) - Superstar Chef Michael Symon announced Tuesday on his Facebook profile that he was closing his restaurant "Bar Symon."

According to his Facebook post, Symon says "very sad that we r closing Bar Symon..it's r concept that truly reflects what I love to eat...if u have gcs then u will be able to use them at any of our places or can get them refunded at Bar Symon...thanks to everyone who supported us there..and a huge thanks to our fabulous staff."

No word on what prompted the closure.

Symon is the Chef and owner of five restaurants Lola and Lolita, both in Cleveland, and Michael Symon's Roast in Detroit. He also owns Bar Symon in Avon Lake, Ohio and the The B Spot in Woodmere.

