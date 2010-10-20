Dude Id'd: Vermilion police finger punk who robbed 5/3 Bank

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

VERMILION, OH (WOIO) - Thanks to the media for posting surveillance pictures, police have identified the man involved in the bank robbery Monday afternoon.

Police say they have issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Michael Farlow.

Farlow is accused of robbing the 5/3 Bank on Liberty Avenue.

He remains on the loose.

Anyone with information is urged to call Vermillion Police at 440-967-6116 or FBI at 216-522-1400.

